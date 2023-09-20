Alia Bhatt To Ananya Panday: Celebs Grab Eyeballs In Red At Ambani Ganeshotsav

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2023
The Ambanis threw, what could be called the biggest Ganeshotsav bash in the city, on Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday. The who's who of Bollywood lined up to seek blessings, and red seemed to be the colour of the night. Among the first ones to arrive was Rekha in a deep red and golden kanjeevaram saree
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt looked elegant in a red saree with a mirror-work blouse
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She walked in with bestfriend Ayan Mukerji, who twinned with her in a red kurta
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in a heavily sequined red saree with a full-sleeves blouse
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan twinned in shades of red as they arrived at the Ganpati bash together
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Karisma Kapoor stole the show in a heavily embroidered suit set
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The Dream Girl, Hema Malini, oozed grace in a red and golden saree as she posed for the paps
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Riteish Deshmukh attended the festivities with wife Genelia, and the actor was seen wearing a floral red and blue kurta
Photo by Varinder Chawla
