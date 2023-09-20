Alia Bhatt To Ananya Panday: Celebs Grab Eyeballs In Red At Ambani Ganeshotsav

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2023

The Ambanis threw, what could be called the biggest Ganeshotsav bash in the city, on Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday. The who's who of Bollywood lined up to seek blessings, and red seemed to be the colour of the night. Among the first ones to arrive was Rekha in a deep red and golden kanjeevaram saree

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt looked elegant in a red saree with a mirror-work blouse

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She walked in with bestfriend Ayan Mukerji, who twinned with her in a red kurta

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in a heavily sequined red saree with a full-sleeves blouse

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan twinned in shades of red as they arrived at the Ganpati bash together

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Karisma Kapoor stole the show in a heavily embroidered suit set

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The Dream Girl, Hema Malini, oozed grace in a red and golden saree as she posed for the paps

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Riteish Deshmukh attended the festivities with wife Genelia, and the actor was seen wearing a floral red and blue kurta

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Team Jawan At Ambani Ganeshotsav: From Shah Rukh Khan To Nayanthara 
Find out More