 Alia Bhatt Reveals Having Attention-Deficit Disorder, Body-Image Issues: 'I Always Struggle...'
Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012, recently revealed that she has attention-deficit disorder.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 01:09 PM IST
Alia Bhatt Reveals Having Attention-Deficit Disorder, Body-Image Issues: 'I Always Struggle...'

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Ranveer Singh in the lead. Recently, she revealed that she has attention-deficit disorder, which means that she needs things to be done quickly.

Speaking to Allure magazine, Bhatt said that she has ADD and admitted that she doesn’t enjoy sitting in the makeup chair for more than 45 minutes, preferring simple and accessible makeup look that can be achieved quickly.

"On my wedding day, my makeup artist Puneet [B. Saini] was like, 'Alia, this time you need to give me two hours.' I told her, 'You’ve lost it. Especially on my wedding day, I’m not giving you two hours because I want to chill,'" the actress added.

Further, the Heart Of Stone actress opened up about her struggles with body-image issues, recalling how she was a 'chubby, healthy' kid when she entered the industry, but she was also very happy with her life at the time and she did not think that there was anything wrong with the way she looked.

"I have struggled with body-image issues since then. No matter how much weight I lost, I always struggled. My friends would say, 'Alia, you need to stop dieting. Just be calm, live a little, eat some food.' And I used to be like, Once a fat kid, always a fat kid. I used to say that in my head, no matter how much weight I lost.

She further shared that when she was shooting for her debut film, Student Of The Year, she underwent a strict diet and all of her favourite things were cut out of it.

On the work front, Alia will be seen next in Vasan Bala's Jigra, alongside Vedang Raina in the lead. The film is slated for theatrical release on October 11, 2024

Next, she has  Yash Raj Films' next Spy Universe movie Alpha with Sharvari Wagh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

