 Watch Jigra Teaser: Alia Bhatt Turns 'Bachchan' To Save Brother Vedang Raina
Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Karan Johar, will release in theatres on October 11

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set for the release of her upcoming film, Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina. After much hype, the makers finally dropped the teaser of the film on Sunday, and by the looks of it, the film sure does seems to be promising.

The 2-minute-49-second teaser-trailer introduces Alia as an orphan, with only her little brother Vedang Raina left as family. However, life is not a cakewalk for the siblings as Vedang is jailed in a foreign country and time is running for Alia to save and protect her brother.

The teaser shows Alia undergoing physical training to strengthen herself to face the enemies and protect her younger brother. When Manoj Pahwa says, "Bachchan nahi banna hai, bas bach ke nikalna hai," Alia replies, "Ab toh Bachchan he banna hai," which shows how she is ready to go to any lengths to get her brother back, who is tortured in prison.

Alia seems to be in top form in the teaser, and despite limited screen time in the clip, Vedang, who is just one-film-old, looks quite promising. The actress is also seen packing some intense punches in the teaser, and at one point, she even goes all guns blazing for her brother.

The film has also recreated a haunting new version of the popular sibling track, 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka', and as it plays in the backdrop, it gives the audience an idea that this is not your happy-go-lucky brother-sister story, but rather, it is dark and full of hardships.

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra is set to hit the silver screens on October 11. The film has been produced by Alia's mentor and closest friend, Karan Johar, and it has been co-produced by Alia herself, along with sister Shaheen Bhatt.

