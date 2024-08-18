Vedang Raina Reacts To Relationship Rumours With Khushi Kapoor: ‘My Dating Life Is Taking Back Seat’

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor |

Actor Vedang Raina created waves with his performance in The Archies alongside Khushi Kapoor. Since then, the duo has grabbed headlines for their relationship rumours. The two are often spotted together in the city and at events.

Vedang talked about the relationship rumours with Khushi, and he stated that his dating life had taken a back seat due to his career. He was questioned about his current dating life. To which the actor speaking to GQ India said, “My dating life right now is taking a back seat because I’m focused on my career.”

He also revealed that he wishes to keep his personal and professional lives balanced and separate. His priorities are clear, as he is committed to work. The actor also feels that dating can be a hurdle, but it also plays an important role in life.

He also believes that it’s hard to date after becoming famous, and his communication with people has become less. He said, “The dynamic has shifted people might recognise me, but socially, my life has taken a hit.”

The rumoured couple, Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor was last seen in Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as they graced the red carpet together in July 2024.

Later, on July 28, Khushi hinted at their dating since paparazzi caught a glimpse of her phone wallpaper, which had Vedang, Janhvi, and Shikhar from the sangeet ceremony.

On the work front, Vedang is now gearing up for his next movie, Jigra, with Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Vasan Bala, and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, and Somen Mishra.

The film story about a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him. It is slated to release on September 27, 2024.