 Did You Notice Khushi Kapoor's Phone Wallpaper With Boyfriend Vedang Raina? (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDid You Notice Khushi Kapoor's Phone Wallpaper With Boyfriend Vedang Raina? (VIDEO)

Did You Notice Khushi Kapoor's Phone Wallpaper With Boyfriend Vedang Raina? (VIDEO)

Khushi Kapoor reportedly started dating Vedang Raina on the sets of the film, The Archies.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 08:16 PM IST
article-image

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina's romance has been the talk of the town since they starred together in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Although the duo has not yet confirmed their relationship, we recently spotted Khushi's phone wallpaper featuring a photo of Vedang.

Earlier today, Khushi Kapoor was seen at Mumbai airport as she jetted off to an undisclosed location. While making her way through security, paparazzi captured her phone wallpaper, which featured a photo of her with Vedang, her sister Janhvi Kapoor, and Janhvi's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Check out the video:

Read Also
Ambani Wedding Day 2: Khushi Kapoor Makes Relationship Official With Vedang Raina, Poses With Janhvi...
article-image

The black and white photo was from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony. In it, Khushi is seen standing close to her beau Vedang in a pink saree along with an off-shoulder blouse. Janhvi, on the other hand, wore a mini sequinned backless dress. Shikhar wore a printed shirt.

Take a look at the photo:

Read Also
Janhvi Kapoor REACTS As Khushi Kapoor Holds Boyfriend Vedang Raina's Hand At Anant Ambani's Wedding...
article-image

Khushi and Vedang made their debut together as Betty Cooper and Reggie Mantle respectively in Zoya Akhtar's Indian adaptation of Archie Comics, which released on Netflix.

The film also starred Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot among others.

Read Also
Vedang Raina Celebrates New Year With Khushi Kapoor & Her Family, Days After Denying Dating Rumours...
article-image

Earlier, on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 8, Khushi reacted to the dating rumours with Vedang and said, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where there's a row of people just saying, ‘Om and I were just good friends'?," which is a dialogue from Farah Khan's 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Orry Brutally Trolled For His New Look After He Mocks People Working In '9-5 Jobs'; Check Post

Orry Brutally Trolled For His New Look After He Mocks People Working In '9-5 Jobs'; Check Post

Did You Notice Khushi Kapoor's Phone Wallpaper With Boyfriend Vedang Raina? (VIDEO)

Did You Notice Khushi Kapoor's Phone Wallpaper With Boyfriend Vedang Raina? (VIDEO)

RARKPK Turns 1: Ranveer Singh Goes Shirtless, Jaya Bachchan Shows Goofy Side In BTS Photos

RARKPK Turns 1: Ranveer Singh Goes Shirtless, Jaya Bachchan Shows Goofy Side In BTS Photos

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik's Wife Kritika Compared To 'Daayan' By Reporters; Watch VIDEO

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik's Wife Kritika Compared To 'Daayan' By Reporters; Watch VIDEO

Sanjay Dutt Birthday: All About Actor's ₹295 Cr Net Worth & Most Expensive Things

Sanjay Dutt Birthday: All About Actor's ₹295 Cr Net Worth & Most Expensive Things