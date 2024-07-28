Did You Notice Khushi Kapoor's Phone Wallpaper With Boyfriend Vedang Raina? (VIDEO)

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina's romance has been the talk of the town since they starred together in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Although the duo has not yet confirmed their relationship, we recently spotted Khushi's phone wallpaper featuring a photo of Vedang.

Earlier today, Khushi Kapoor was seen at Mumbai airport as she jetted off to an undisclosed location. While making her way through security, paparazzi captured her phone wallpaper, which featured a photo of her with Vedang, her sister Janhvi Kapoor, and Janhvi's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Check out the video:

The black and white photo was from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony. In it, Khushi is seen standing close to her beau Vedang in a pink saree along with an off-shoulder blouse. Janhvi, on the other hand, wore a mini sequinned backless dress. Shikhar wore a printed shirt.

Take a look at the photo:

Khushi and Vedang made their debut together as Betty Cooper and Reggie Mantle respectively in Zoya Akhtar's Indian adaptation of Archie Comics, which released on Netflix.

The film also starred Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot among others.

Earlier, on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 8, Khushi reacted to the dating rumours with Vedang and said, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where there's a row of people just saying, ‘Om and I were just good friends'?," which is a dialogue from Farah Khan's 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.