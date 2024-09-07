'Kya Kar Rahe Ho Aap Log?': Alia Bhatt SCOLDS Paps As They Follow Her Inside 'Private' Building In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in the romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala and starring Vedang Raina from The Archies. While Bhatt is typically warm towards the paparazzi when they spot her around the city, this time, she lost her temper as they followed her into her 'private' building.

Despite her team's attempts to curb the paparazzi's intrusive behaviour, they followed her into the building and even the elevator to take photos. That is when Alia scolded the paparazzi and can be heard saying, "Kya kar rahe ho, yeh private space hai (What are you doing here? This is my private space)."

Check out the video:

In the video shared on Reddit, several users can be seen lauding Alia for calling them out for their inappropriate behaviour. A user said, "Paps need to draw boundary at-least somewhere . Some are just getting out of their limits out of desperation to give exclusive content. Alia has reason to be angry here." While another added, "She was still calm, they have no sense. Piche piche lift mein bhi aayenge kya."

A third user commented, "As she should. They are known public personalities and not public property." Another comment read, "Paps will go to bedroom and bathroom if not told to stop."

Meanwhile, Jigra is slated to hit the cinema halls on October 11, 2024. It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions.

This is Alia's second film under her production banner after the 2022 Netflix thriller-comedy Darlings.

She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Apart from this, Alia will be seen in Alpha, a film that also features Sharvari as a super agent.