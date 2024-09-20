'Need To Make Saree Cool': Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Wearing Chiffon Sarees For Rocky Aur Rani

Canva

It is not a surprise that Alia Bhatt loves sarees and has adorned several types of sarees for various occasions. In her recent interview with Allure magazine, she opened up about her love for sarees and also shared the reason behind wearing so many sarees in the film 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani'.

Karan Johar made me wear sarees

While sharing her journey with sarees, she mentioned how Karan Johar, the film's director, made her wear chiffon sarees and was very persistent on it. Karan Johar wanted to change the stigma around sarees and wanted young girls to think that sarees are cool after watching Rocky aur Rani. ‘I want you to only wear saris in the film, and we need to make a saree cool. Young girls should be like, 'Oh, I only want to wear a saree,’ ” is what KJo said to the actress.

Young girls indeed started liking sarees

Alia Bhatt adorned not one but multiple chiffon sarees throughout the Rocky Aur Rani movie. She is seen wearing colourful, monochrome and designer sarees in the movie. She also shared that after the release of the movie, she, along with Manish Malhotra, who styled Alia in the film put saree collection online. To their surprise, the sarees were sold out in minutes and multiple replicas started emerging in the market.

Alia shared her love for sarees

It is not the only instance where Alia has showcased her love for sarees. For her wedding, she ditched the classic red and instead chose to wear ivory organza sari by Sabyasachi. Furthermore, for her MET Gala debut, she wore a a mint green floral sari with a 23-foot-long train and sticked to the theme of the MET. She was highly appreciated for her sense of fashion while sticking to her tradition. Sharing why she loves sarees, she shared, “It’s such a timeless garment, and I really feel my most comfortable in it. It has been made especially for our climate because you’re free and comfortable and it looks so elegant, chic, and glamorous-everything at the same time.”