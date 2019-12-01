Ajay Devgn roped in for Aanand L Rai's next starring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan

"The actor already has a string of movies lined up in 2020 which includes Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior among various other projects that he is producing. So, he is trying to figure out his exact availability before signing on the dotted line," it added.

A source close to Colour Yellow Production reveals, “Colour Yellow Productions is in talks with Ajay Devgn for another project and not Aanand L Rai’s directorial venture.”

“I’ll be teaming up with Aanand L Rai some time. I will be doing a Hindi film, it’ll be announced soon,” Dhanush confirmed at the trailer launch of his international project, The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Aanand L Rai directed Zero last December which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The filmmaker is producing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. It is slated for February 21, 2020 release.