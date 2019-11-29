Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey to star in Aanand L Rai’s next

Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for more projects. The actress has been reportedly roped in for Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar production. Vikrant Massey has been signed on as the lead actor opposite Taapsee. It is going to be a mystery drama.

The makers wanted a fresh pair for the film to keep the mystery intact. Some portions will be shot in the North though they are yet to decide on the locations. They want to keep it authentic since the story is set in North. It will be directed by Vinil Matthews, who helmed Hasee Toh Phasee six years ago.