Taapsee Pannu opens up on female stars receiving less credit than male stars

The disparity of not just payment but also treatment between a male actor and a female actor is something that has made to discussions time and again. Do films still belong to the male stars while females aren’t given the due credit despite working equally hard, if not more? The latest one to open up on the same was actor Taapsee Pannu who has worked with some of Bollywood’s biggest names, including Amitabh Bachchan.

We know how fond Taapsee is, of Bachchan. But as she spoke about the unfair sides of the entertainment industry in a recent chat show, she cited the example of Sujoy Ghosh‘s Badla, a film that started her in a grey scale. She went on to mention how she had a higher number of scenes and a larger screen presence in the film, but it was still called an Amitabh Bachchan film. She further emphasised how people didn’t realise how she, the ‘antagonist’, might have done more work than the ‘protagonist’ (Bachchan) and it won’t be called a female-centric film.