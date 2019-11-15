Vikrant Massey is grateful that he isn't part of 'commercial cinema'

Vikrant Massey has an experience of 15 years in the industry and proved his mettle both on television and films and web shows too. The actor is soon going to be seen in Alt Balaji and Zee5's upcoming web show Broken but Beautiful's part two.
Even though he has a lot of upcoming projects, he is firm that he won't forget his roots and says, "I have worked in television for nearly a decade and I am who I am because of that. I will never forget what I have learned from TV and will try to keep that intact as much as I can. There we had to shoot for 20 days a month and things are different here in web shows or in films. For me the medium doesn't matter and thankfully I have not been part of out and out commercial cinema where the entire pressure of success is riding on my back as of now."
Talking about his web show, Broken but beautiful's second season he says, "We have shot for about 60 days in Mumbai and some portion abroad. In such shows, because you need a lot of content here we have to shoot for many days. But after looking at the trailer it seems worth it. The first season did well and I thought there is nothing more to do in the second season. However what attracted me the most is complexities."
"I have been born and brought up in Mumbai and I could connect with emotions and mentality of this character. This season has new actors and characters as well as director but they all have done an amazing job. This time we have three beautiful songs too . We have all seen love stories before but this story has explained complexities, challenges and commitment issues in details,which is interesting," he added.
The show is set to premiere on November 27 this year.
Vikrant has quite a few upcoming films including Chhapaak with Deepika Padukone, Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamkte Sitare, Ginny weds Sunny for which he is shooting right now.
Apart from this web show and films Vikrant, last seen in Jabariya Jodi, will also star in films like Cargo and Seema Pahwa's directorial debut Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi and Yaar Jigri.
