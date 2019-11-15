Vikrant Massey is grateful that he isn't part of 'commercial cinema'

Vikrant Massey has an experience of 15 years in the industry and proved his mettle both on television and films and web shows too. The actor is soon going to be seen in Alt Balaji and Zee5's upcoming web show Broken but Beautiful's part two.

Even though he has a lot of upcoming projects, he is firm that he won't forget his roots and says, "I have worked in television for nearly a decade and I am who I am because of that. I will never forget what I have learned from TV and will try to keep that intact as much as I can. There we had to shoot for 20 days a month and things are different here in web shows or in films. For me the medium doesn't matter and thankfully I have not been part of out and out commercial cinema where the entire pressure of success is riding on my back as of now."