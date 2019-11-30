Golmaal FIVE: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty confirm next installment

After the successful collaboration of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty in the Golmaal series, the duo has now finally confirmed their return with the 5th Installment, Golmaal FIVE!
Ajay Devgn says, "Rohit and I have discussed and are committed to doing our next installment of Golmaal. The franchise is not only the longest-running one in Hindi cinema, it also happens to be one of my favorites because like we said in one of our earliest films in this series, it’s fun unlimited."
As per Rohit, he will be busy producing films after Sooryavanshi’s release with Farah Khan and his assistant directors who are ready to be launched as Directors under his own production house.
The script of Golmaal FIVE is already locked and Rohit will start shooting for it after he completes his production ventures. With this installment, Golmaal will become the first Bollywood franchise to have a run of five films.
Rohit and Ajay have successfully collaborated on 10 films in the past and are equally excited about presenting this one to their audience.
Rohit is currently busy shooting for his cop universe film, Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif which also has a delightful presence in cameo roles of our beloved homegrown superheroes Singham and Simmba.
Sooryavanshi is slated to release on 27th March 2020. Produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Reliance Entertainment, the film will be directed by Rohit Shetty.
