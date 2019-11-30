Golmaal FIVE: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty confirm next installment

After the successful collaboration of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty in the Golmaal series, the duo has now finally confirmed their return with the 5th Installment, Golmaal FIVE!

Ajay Devgn says, "Rohit and I have discussed and are committed to doing our next installment of Golmaal. The franchise is not only the longest-running one in Hindi cinema, it also happens to be one of my favorites because like we said in one of our earliest films in this series, it’s fun unlimited."

As per Rohit, he will be busy producing films after Sooryavanshi’s release with Farah Khan and his assistant directors who are ready to be launched as Directors under his own production house.