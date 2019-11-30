Leaked photos of Ajay Devgn's retro look in 'Maidaan' go viral

Ajay Devgn is currently shooting for upcoming sports-based movie Maidaan which is based on football and also stars National Film Award winner Keerthy Suresh. The film is currently under production and fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Some photos of Ajay Devgn have surfaced on the internet which reveals his look. The leaked photos showcase the actor sporting retro look in a turquoise suit, sporting a moustache and shades. In another photo, he is donning a shirt and black trousers.

Maidaan is based on the Golden years of Indian Football and will see Ajay Devgn essay the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim who is also known as the father of Indian football for his achievements in making India a top nation in Football during his lifetime.