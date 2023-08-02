After Nitin Desai Dies By Suicide, Hansal Mehta Speaks About 'Fighting The Impulse To Do Something Harmful'

After the sad demise of art director Nitin Desai, filmmaker Hansal Mehta recently shared a heartfelt and candid confession about his personal struggles following the commercial failures of his films 'Omerta' and 'Simran'.

In a series of tweets, Mehta opened up about the emotional toll these setbacks took on him, revealing that he had to combat impulses of self-harm during his lowest moments.

HANASAL PAYS TRIBUTE TO LATE NITIN DESAI

Hansal Mehta, known for his remarkable contributions to the Indian film industry, bravely spoke about the financial pressures that prevail in an industry driven by emotions.

He paid tribute to the late Nitin Desai, a famous art director who was tragically found dead at his Mumbai studio. Reports suggest that Desai's death may have been a suicide, likely related to his own financial struggles.

SPEAKS ON HIS FINANCIAL HARDSHIPS

In his candid tweets, Mehta revealed the dark period he endured following the release of 'Omerta' and 'Simran'. The failures of these films plunged him into a cycle of debt and left him feeling utterly defeated. He acknowledged that the involvement of 'powerful' mediators only exacerbated the situation, making it even harder for him to cope.

"I fought the impulse very often in the not-so-distant past to do something harmful to myself," Mehta tweeted on a Wednesday afternoon. The filmmaker's raw honesty highlights the immense psychological burden that failure can impose, even on highly successful individuals in the entertainment industry.

RECEIVED SUPPORT FROM THE FAMILY

Mehta did not face this difficult period alone. He expressed gratitude to his family and close friends for their unwavering support, emphasizing that they were his pillars of strength during the darkest hours.

Despite seeking solace in the love and understanding of his loved ones, Mehta confessed that, at times, he felt trapped in a deep and endless tunnel, devoid of creativity and self-belief.

Talking about his professional front, the filmmaker recently released his Netflix drama 'Scoop', which went on to garner rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

