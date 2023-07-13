Hansal Mehta Blames Mumbai's Unsafe Drinking Water For His 'Stomach Infection', Slams Govt: 'Shameful State Of Affairs'

Hansal Mehta | File photo

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta revealed that he has contracted a stomach infection and blamed the Mumbai civic body and government for not providing safe drinking water to its citizens. On Thursday (July 13), Hansal Mehta tagged Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in one his tweets in which he blamed the unsafe drinking water of Mumbai for his infection.

He tweeted, "I developed a terrible stomach infection this morning. It hit me before I’d even eaten. Spoke to my family doctor and he said that he is seeing at least 10 patients with similar symptoms everyday and some have been hospitalised. The infections seem to be from a bug originating in our drinking water."

Mehta added, "It is ridiculous that a city that is financial capital to the country and capital to a state with two deputy CMs cannot provide basic clean drinking water to its citizens. Not to mention the abysmal roads, the crippling traffic, the lack of readiness for flooding and crumbling state of our infrastructure. THIS IS MUMBAI. And it is run by people who just don’t give a damn about its citizens. All they care for is power and filling their own coffers. Shameful state of affairs."

Hansal Mehta often shares his unfiltered opinions on social media. He is also quite active on Twitter and vocal about various issues.

He is a filmmaker known for delivering critically acclaimed films and shows such as Scoop, Omerta, Citylights, Shahid, Aligarh, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and others.

On the work front, his upcoming film is an untitled thriller project with Kareena Kapoor Khan.