After Gadar 2 Success, Sunny Deol's Maa Tujhhe Salaam To Get A Sequel? |

Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of Gadar 2, which was released in theaters on August 11, 2023. The film also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, who reprise their roles from the first film. Directed by Anil Sharma, the movie has emerged as the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023.

Now, after the success of Gadar 2, it is reported that Sunny's 2002 film, Maa Tujhhe Salaam, is set to get a sequel. A poster was also unveiled earlier today by movie business analyst Atul Mohan on his Twitter handle, and it consists of the film’s title with the famous saying, ‘Doodh maangoge toh kheer denge, Kashmir maangoge toh Lahore bhi chheen lenge’. In his caption, he mentioned that the film will go on floors soon.

However, the star cast has not been revealed yet. The poster only mentions the name of the producer, Mahendra Dhariwal. The first part featured Sunny, Tabu, and Arbaaz Khan. The action film was directed by Tinu Verma.

Earlier, there were reports by a news portal claiming that Sunny was set to feature in the Border sequel. Reacting to it, he shared a note on Instagram Story on Saturday, that read: "Some news has been circulating of me signing a few films, I would like to inform that currently I am only concentrating on Gadar 2 and receiving all your love. I have not signed any film and would be announcing something special soon at the right time. Till then keep showering your love on Tara Singh and Gadar2."