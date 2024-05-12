 Aditi Rao Hydari On Sharmin Segal Getting Trolled For Her Poor Acting In Heeramandi: 'I Feel Bad'
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, Sharmin Segal, has been criticised for her performance in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Updated: Sunday, May 12, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar premiered on Netflix, Sharmin Segal, who played the role of Alamzeb, has been receiving hate for her poor performance in the series.

While the actress is yet to react to the trolls, her Heeramandi co-star, Aditi Rao Hydari, said in a recent interview with Puja Talwar that it is horrible to pick on anybody.

"I know some people like something and some people don't. There is a way to say it. It can get very mean. It has gotten very mean and I think it's not fair and it shouldn't happen like that. I don't know what else to say but I do feel bad. I think we should all understand it and be there for each other," she added.

Calling it 'horrible,' Aditi added, “I also feel people do what they think is important to them. If some people want to be mean, that is their prerogative. We have to find a way around it otherwise it will be really difficult. Whoever is facing it, I would just say, 'look at the positive.'”

Aditi plays Bibbojaan, Manisha Koirala, aka Mallikajaan's elder daughter, in Heeramandi.

The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

