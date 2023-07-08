Adipurush Dialogue Writer Manoj Muntashir Issues Unconditional Apology: 'May Bajrang Bali Grant Us Strength...'

Manoj Muntashir, who wrote the dialogues for the recently released film 'Adipurush', has been facing the wrath of the public ever since the Om Raut directorial hit the theatres. The film stirred a massive controversy across the country owing to its substandard dialogues, especially those by actor Devdatta Nage, who played the character of Lord Hanuman.

Adipurush released in cinemas on June 16 and it starred Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as the mighty demon king Ravan, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman.

Post the severe backlash, Muntashir has now issued an unconditional apology to the people of the country and wrote that he accepts his mistake.

Manoj Muntashir issues unconditional apology

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Muntashir took to his official Twitter handle to issue an apology for the dialogues that he wrote for 'Adipurush'.

"I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies," he tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He went on to mention, "May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation."

All about the Adipurush controversy

Muntashir's apology comes days after the Allahabad High Court blasted the makers of 'Adipurush' over the film's questionable dialogues which left the people of the country in anger and disbelief. With specific regards, the court directed a notice to Muntashir, demanding an explanation within a week's time.

The court also came down heavily on the Censor Board, questioning why the film was given the green signal in the first place.

Post the film's release, the All India Cine Workers Association wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Mumbai Police demanding the registration of a case against the makers of the film.