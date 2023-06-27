Adipurush Row: Allahabad High Court Slams Makers For Indecent Dialogues, Issues Notice To Writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla

A still from Adipurush

On Tuesday, the Allahabad High Court lashed out at the makers of the film 'Adipurush' over its questionable and distasteful dialogues that have left the audiences and especially the devout followers of the Ramayana and the Sanathan Dharma, in anger and disbelief. With specific regards, the court directed a notice to writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla, demanding an explanation within a week's time.

In it's statement to the media, the court said, "The nature of dialogues in the film is a big issue. Ramayana is a paragon for us. People read Ramcharitmanas before leaving home."

'Adipurush' has been directed by Om Raut

The bench also observed that the makers believed or presumed that the audience will buy the narrative that what is being shown in 'Adipurush' is acceptable and true. The court asked, "If we close our eyes on this issue too, because it is said that the people of this religion are very tolerant, will it be put to test as well?"

The Court also questioned the accountability of the Censor Board, echoing the sentiments of everyone who wondered how did the film that was carrying such objectionable content was certified and passed in the first place. It opined, "It's good that people did not harm the law and order situation after watching the film. Lord Hanuman and Sita have been shown like they are nothing. These things should have been removed from the very beginning. Some scenes seem to be of A (adult) category. It's very difficult to watch such films."

While the Deputy Solicitor General defended the film stating that the objectionable dialogues were removed from the film, the court maintained in the affirmative that the projection of the film on the big screen, in general should be stopped in the larger interest of the public.

In further defense of the film, it was pointed out that a disclaimer was added to rule out any concerns arising about the content being displayed through the film. To which, the court dismissed stating, "Do the people who put the disclaimer consider the countrymen and youth, to be brainless? You show Lord Rama, Lord Laxman, Lord Hanuman, Ravana, Lanka and then say it is not Ramayana? We saw it on the news that people went to the theatres and got the film shut down. Be thankful nobody vandalised it," the court concluded.

Further arguments will be heard with regards to the case tomorrow.

(from L-R) Prabhas, director Om Raut, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan

ADIPURUSH CONTROVERSY, SO FAR

Troubles for the Om Raut-directorial seem far from over. From a dismal second week that is witnessing little to no occupancy at the theatres to social media and political uproar, criticism has been raining on the team of Adipurush, ever since it's release in cinemas on June 16.

The major reasons that have led to the film's collective failure is the lacklustre treatment of a subject as revered as the historical Hindu epic Ramayana, the pedestrian-level dialogues that have been penned by writer Shukla, who defended his work claiming that the makers intended to cater to a much younger audience and unconvincing performances especially from lead actor Prabhas whose portrayal of Lord Ram, has been termed as the least convincing depiction of the character on celluloid, till date.