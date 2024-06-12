Adil Hussain Says He Would 'Never' Do Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal: 'Even If They Paid Me ₹200 Crore I Would...'

Actor Adil Hussain, who starred in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh in 2019, recently revealed that he would 'never' do Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, if given an opportunity.

He told Zoom, “Even if they paid me Rs 100–200 crore, I would never do it.” Further, Adil also reacted to Vanga's statements about how he had featured in "30 art films" and worked in one "blockbuster film," referring to Kabir Singh as the only "blockbuster" film in Adil's career.

Adil said that he does not think that Vanga has any substance in the sentence, as he was angry, so he said it and he is not taking it seriously.

Read Also Sandeep Reddy Vanga Says Would Like To Work With Kangana Ranaut Despite Her Negative Review On...

The actor, who was a part of Ang Lee’s Life of Pi, said, "If he is more famous than Ang Lee, I don’t know what to say... Very unfortunate that he thinks like that. His film did a lot of box office collection so probably he thinks like that. I don’t know the exact figures of Kabir Singh but Life of Pi did over a billion dollars so I don’t think he can compete with that. He should have thought about it before he said it."

The feud began after Adil stated that he 'regretted' doing Kabir Singh as it was 'misogynistic.' Later, Sandeep reacted to it and wrote on his X, "Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did 👏I regret casting u,knwing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help👍 Now smile properly."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the work front, Adil will be seen next in Janhvi Kapoor's action-thriller Ulajh, also starring Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, and Rajesh Tailang. It is scheduled to be released on July 5, 2024.