'I Regret Casting You': Sandeep Reddy Vanga Hits Back At Adil Hussain's Kabir Singh Comment

Senior actor Adil Hussain, who starred in the controversial film Kabir Singh, recently stated in an interview that he regrets doing the Shahid Kapoor-starrer. However, his comments did not go down well with the director of the film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who slammed the actor for the remarks and threatened to "replace" him using AI.

It all began after Hussain stated that he was not aware about the story of Kabir Singh when he gave his nod to it. He later tried to turn it down by asking for an exorbitant amount, but the makers agreed to pay him the said amount, and he was left with no choice but to do the film. "The scene I did is a good scene so I thought the film is also going to be good. So I go to watch the film and I thought what am I doing here? You have no idea how I felt. I felt so embarrassed," he shared.

Tagging the film as 'mysoginist', Hussain went on to say that he would not even recommend it to his wife and that he regrets doing it in the first place.

Vanga was clearly not impressed by Hussain's comments, and he took to his X handle to state that he regrets casting the actor in his film. Not one to mince words, the Animal director wrote, "Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did.. I regret casting u,knwing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help. Now smile properly."

This is not the first time that Vanga has hit back to those criticising his films -- first Kabir Singh, then Animal. The filmmaker, known for his 'unabashed' storytelling, has time and again courted controversies because of his unfiltered outbursts on social media.

Post the release of Animal too, which was one of the most-talked-about film of 2023, Vanga was seen slamming those who questioned the film.

On the work front, Vanga will be next helming the film, Spirit, starring Prabhas. Besides, he also has Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline.