Adah Sharma To Play I.G. Neerja Mathur In Bastar The Naxal story |

After the successful The Kerala Story, the makers are back with yet another hard-hitting film titled Bastar the Naxal story. The mahurat shot was held in Mumbai. Actress Adah Sharma will be seen playing I.G. Neerja Mathur in the film. The film is helmed by Sudipto Sen and backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Read Also Adah Sharma Hospitalised After Being Diagnosed With Diarrhoea & Food Allergy

An elated producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah shares, “We are happy. The Kerala Story received a good response all over and with the support of the media it reached very far and wide. We are beginning to shoot our new venture Bastar The Naxal Story. We are trying to bring another film based on the naxalites, who operate from Bastar. This topic is very important to be discussed for the sake of the country.”

“We hope we get further support from the media for this film as we have written it with great research and honesty. We hope to bring an eye-opener to the people of our country as it’s a very important subject,” he adds.

Director Sudipto Sen tells, “Our countrymen and cinema lovers will be watching another film from the makers of The Kerala story. We have researched extensively and written the script. I promise in a few days you will watch another film from us which will indeed fetch the same response as we received with The Kerala Story. We will start shooting.”

The mahurat shot was a scene from the film enacted b Adah Sharma who dons the hat of Bastar I.G. Neerja Mathur, where she “In the four wars with Pakistan we lost 8738 soldiers who were martyred. But do you know, the naxalites in our country have killed more than 1500 jawans. Bastar is the epicentre of dividing Bharat into pieces. The mastermind behind this is all the big wigs sitting in urban cities. I am Neerja Mathur I.G. Bastar have taken an oath to finish these traitors from our country. Jai Hind.”