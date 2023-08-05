Adah Sharma Announces Break From Work Due To Health Issues: 'Lots Of Ulti Ho Gayi...'

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'The Kerala Story', has announced a break from work due to serious health issues. She took to her Instagram handle to share that she has been infected with hives, and that her arms and legs are covered with rashes.

Adah also shared some gruesome images of her rashes and shared how her condition got aggravated due to stress.

Adah was recently busy promoting her upcoming series 'Commando', but she has now decided to take a break from work to focus on her health.

Read Also Adah Sharma Hospitalised After Being Diagnosed With Diarrhoea & Food Allergy

Adah Sharma opens up on medical condition

Adah took to her Instagram to share a long note describing her ordeal. She also thanked her fans for all their prayers and messages.

"I've been bimaar kuch din se. Hives aa gaye. Hives yeh horrible rash hai. Toh full sleeves pehen ke hide kar rahi thi..chehere pe aa gaye. Stress se ! So then I took dawai and turns out main allergic hu to the dawai so lots and lots of ulti ho gayi. Toh now ek doosri dawai aur injection leke , full sleeves aur pairon ko cover karke I will do promotions today," she shared.

She went on to say that she has now promised her mother to take care of her health.

"I'm leaving for a few days. Amma ne kaha hai radio trails, zoom interviews , promo shoot sab ho gaya ab health pe dhyaan do. I'm going to do an ayurvedic treatment. I will be back soon. Tab Tak insta pe update karti rahoongi behind the scenes Commando ke," she wrote, asking her fans to keep their fingers crossed for her speedy recovery.

Read Also Adah Sharma Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Criticised Her Acting Skills

Adah Sharma's upcoming projects

On the work front, Adah's 'The Kerala Story' emerged to be one of the highest grossing films of 2023.

She will be next seen in the action-thriller 'Commando', which stars debutante Prem alongside Adah. It also features Amit Sial, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles.

Adah will also be seen playing a cop in 'The Game Of Girgit', which is based on the lines of the infamous Blue Whale game.

Read Also Adah Sharma Joins Hands With FPJ To Felicitate SSC Toppers From BMC Schools

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)