 Adah Sharma Announces Break From Work Due To Health Issues: 'Lots Of Ulti Ho Gayi...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAdah Sharma Announces Break From Work Due To Health Issues: 'Lots Of Ulti Ho Gayi...'

Adah Sharma Announces Break From Work Due To Health Issues: 'Lots Of Ulti Ho Gayi...'

Adah Sharma also shared some gruesome images of her rashes and mentioned how her condition got aggravated due to stress.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 09:53 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'The Kerala Story', has announced a break from work due to serious health issues. She took to her Instagram handle to share that she has been infected with hives, and that her arms and legs are covered with rashes.

Adah also shared some gruesome images of her rashes and shared how her condition got aggravated due to stress.

Adah was recently busy promoting her upcoming series 'Commando', but she has now decided to take a break from work to focus on her health.

Read Also
Adah Sharma Hospitalised After Being Diagnosed With Diarrhoea & Food Allergy
article-image

Adah Sharma opens up on medical condition

Adah took to her Instagram to share a long note describing her ordeal. She also thanked her fans for all their prayers and messages.

"I've been bimaar kuch din se. Hives aa gaye. Hives yeh horrible rash hai. Toh full sleeves pehen ke hide kar rahi thi..chehere pe aa gaye. Stress se ! So then I took dawai and turns out main allergic hu to the dawai so lots and lots of ulti ho gayi. Toh now ek doosri dawai aur injection leke , full sleeves aur pairon ko cover karke I will do promotions today," she shared.

She went on to say that she has now promised her mother to take care of her health.

"I'm leaving for a few days. Amma ne kaha hai radio trails, zoom interviews , promo shoot sab ho gaya ab health pe dhyaan do. I'm going to do an ayurvedic treatment. I will be back soon. Tab Tak insta pe update karti rahoongi behind the scenes Commando ke," she wrote, asking her fans to keep their fingers crossed for her speedy recovery.

Read Also
Adah Sharma Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Criticised Her Acting Skills 
article-image

Adah Sharma's upcoming projects

On the work front, Adah's 'The Kerala Story' emerged to be one of the highest grossing films of 2023.

She will be next seen in the action-thriller 'Commando', which stars debutante Prem alongside Adah. It also features Amit Sial, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles.

Adah will also be seen playing a cop in 'The Game Of Girgit', which is based on the lines of the infamous Blue Whale game.

Read Also
Adah Sharma Joins Hands With FPJ To Felicitate SSC Toppers From BMC Schools
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adah Sharma Announces Break From Work Due To Health Issues: 'Lots Of Ulti Ho Gayi...'

Adah Sharma Announces Break From Work Due To Health Issues: 'Lots Of Ulti Ho Gayi...'

Sushmita Sen Bandaged Her Chest And Wore A Crotch Guard For Taali

Sushmita Sen Bandaged Her Chest And Wore A Crotch Guard For Taali

Breaking Bad Actor Mark Margolis, Who Played Hector Salamanca, Dies at 83

Breaking Bad Actor Mark Margolis, Who Played Hector Salamanca, Dies at 83

Sidharth-Kiara Twin In White As They Return To Mumbai After Celebrating Latter's Birthday In Italy -...

Sidharth-Kiara Twin In White As They Return To Mumbai After Celebrating Latter's Birthday In Italy -...

Vatsal Sheth Birthday: Mushy Photos With Wife Ishita Dutta

Vatsal Sheth Birthday: Mushy Photos With Wife Ishita Dutta