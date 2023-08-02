Adah Sharma Hospitalised After Being Diagnosed With Diarrhoea & Food Allergy

Actress Adah Sharma has been rushed to the hospital due to food allergy and severe diarrhoea. She's currently under observation. On Tuesday (August 1), the actress was rushed to the hospital in emergency right before the promotions of her upcoming show 'Commando'.

Adah has been diagnosed with severe diarrhoea and food allergy, said a statement.

A source close to the artiste told IANS, "She came down with a severe burst of stress hives and diarrhea. Currently, she is under observation."

Adah is promoting 'Commando' in which she reprises the role of Bhavana Reddy. She will be the connecting factor between the film and the series.

The new action-thriller series titled 'Commando' is on the horizon, and it stars debutante Prem in the lead role alongside actress Adah. It also features Amit Sial, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mukesh Chhabra in pivotal roles.

The series reunites Adah and Vipul Amrutlal Shah after their last successful venture of 'The Kerala Story'. Vipul has helmed the series.

The 'Commando' franchise started in 2013 with 'Commando: A One Man Army' which starred Vidyut Jammwal in the titular role. Over the years, the franchise has become a favourite of the enthusiasts of the action genre. The series has been produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd. It will soon drop on Disney+ Hotstar.

