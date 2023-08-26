Mumbai: Adah Sharma Buys Sushant Singh Rajput's Mont Blanc Flat In Bandra West

Mumbai: Adah Sharma Buys Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra Flat In Mont Blanc | Photo Via Instagram

Adah Sharma is enjoying the success of The Kerala Story, which became the fifth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023. The film gained her wide recognition; it also featured Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani. Now, it has been reported that the actress has purchased Sushant Singh Rajput's flat in Bandra, Mumbai.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 30, 2020, by suicide at his Bandra residence. The late actor was reportedly paying ₹4.5 lakh per month for the two-storey property and had rented the apartment in December 2019. The double-storey apartment spans over 3,600 square feet. Sushant was sharing it with his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier, Rafique Merchant, a real estate broker, while talking to Bollywood Hungama, said that people were scared to move into Sushant's flat, and when prospective tenants heard that this was the same flat where he passed away, they would not visit the flat.

Talking about Adah, she made her Bollywood debut with the 2009 Hindi horror film 1920, opposite Rajneesh Duggal. She has been a part of many movies, like Hasee Toh Phasee, Commando 2, and Commando 3, among others.

The actress was last seen in the action thriller television series Commando, which also starred Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Mukesh Chhabra, Ishtiyak Khan, Shreya Chaudhary, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shaji Choudhary, Manini Chadha, and Amit Sial. It is currently premiering on Disney+Hotstar.