Abhishek Malik Steps In Shoes Of Ravi Dubey For Jamai Raja 2: Reports

Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma's super hit show 'Jamai Raja' premiered a decade back. While the show went ahead to be massively succesful at that point of time, there have been several reports surrounding the sequel of the show for quite some years now. Looks like, the ardent viewers of the show are in for some good news.

According to a report in India Forums, the sequel of Jamai Raja is already in the pipeline and will be produced by Prateek Sharma under the banner of LSD films. The portal further reports that Abhishek Malik has been roped in to essay the titular character this time. The actor will be seen essaying the character of a chef on the show and the show will be titled Jamai Number One. Media reports also state that actress Simaran Kaur has roped in to essay the female lead of the show.

On the work front, while Abhishek is known for his stint in shows like 'Yeh Hai Mohhabatein,' 'Khoobsurat' and more, the first season of Jamai Raja went ahead to be massively popular amid the viewers of the show. The show enjoyed a run of almost 3 years and went off air in the year 2017. Post the same, two OTT versions of the show with Nia and Ravi helming it, were released later on. While Ravi has now turned a producer along with wife Sargun Mehta and has given super hit shows like 'Udaariyan' and more, Nia too has been a part of a number of successful shows.