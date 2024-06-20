 Ravi Dubey's FIRST LOOK As Lakshman In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Ramayana Goes Viral
Ravie Dubey will be seen essaying the character of Lord Lakshman in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 05:08 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has been in the news ever since the film was announced. While an official announcement on the film still awaits, it is believed that Ranbir Kapoor will essay the character of lord Rama in the film. The character of goddess Sita will be essayed by Sai Pallavi and lord Lakshman will be essayed by television's heartthrob Ravie Dubey.

A picture of Ravie Dubey from the sets of the magnum opus has been shared by Indira Krishnan who will be seen essaying the character of Kaushalya in the film. Sharing this picture, Indira heaped praises on the actor and went ahead to address him as one of the most humble actors she has met. The actress also pulled Ravie's leg and asked him to not miss the location the next time.

Indira writes, ''When smiles meet its worth the friendship....@ravidubey2312 ur one humble and most vibrant actor I met ....and Haan next time dnt miss the location 😆😆😆''

Ravie, who will be seen essaying the character of Lakshman in the film is known for his performance in various TV shows including Jamai Raja. The actor had also turned a produer on television with Udaariyan starring Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Isha Malviya in the lead roles.

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will see Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey as Ram, Sita and Lakshman and KGF star Yash will be seen essaying the character of Ravana. Reports also suggest that Sunny Deol will be seen essaying the character of Lord Hanuman and Rakulpreet Singh will essay the character of Surpanakha.

