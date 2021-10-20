e-Paper Get App

Television

Updated on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 04:26 PM IST

Photos: 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor Abhishek Malik ties the knot with fashion stylist Suhani Chaudhary

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek posted a string of images from his wedding day, "Mr & Mrs Malik," he captioned the post
ANI
Actor Abhishek Malik, who has acted in the TV show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', is no more a bachelor as he recently got married to fashion stylist Suhani Chaudhary.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek posted a string of images from his wedding day, "Mr & Mrs Malik," he captioned the post.

For the main day, the couple opted for nude shade ethnic wear. Abhishek wore a sherwani, and his wife donned a heavy lehenga with a full-sleeved blouse.

Abhishek also shared a few images from the pre-wedding functions.

Check out the photos here:

Netizens including members from the television industry sent their best wishes to the newlyweds.

"Congratulations," actor Arjit Taneja commented. "Congratulations. God bless," actor Ashita Dhawan wrote.

Abhishek and Suhani's wedding was held in Delhi.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 04:26 PM IST
