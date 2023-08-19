Ravie Dubey On 2-Year Acting Break: 'Didn't Resonate With The Characters That Were Offered'

Ravie Dubey | Instagram

Ravie Dubey is all set to return as an actor after a gap of two years with the show Lakhan Leela Bhargava (LLB). He will play a lawyer in the series which will premiere on Jio Cinema from August 21. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive interview.

Ravie, who was last seen in the 2021 show Matsya Kaand, says he wouldn't call Lakhan Leela Bhargava his ‘comeback’ as an actor. Revealing why he stayed away from acting, he says, “After Matsya Kaand, this is just another choice I resonated with. Right now, we are in a place where we can pick and choose the kind of stuff we want to be a part of. I got excited after listening to this character and I'm happy to be a part of it.”

He adds, “The audience will definitely get to see much more of me now and the only reason I stayed away was because I didn’t resonate with the characters that were offered to me. I just let those opportunities pass. I pick up the characters I synergise with and if that's not there, I respectfully find my way out of it.”

Opening up about LLB, Ravie shares, “Expect a fun, easy and light watch, something you can warmly embrace. It’s a happy show and it’s got the entire emotional palette of comedy, drama and aggression. I have a feeling that the audience will really enjoy the show.”

The actor thoroughly enjoyed the process of playing a lawyer. “I loved it. I resonate a lot with legal dramas. It’s a courtroom dramedy so we could take certain liberties, not in the courtroom, but overall with the storyline to keep it engaging, intriguing and also funny and entertaining at the same time. All these years of seeing legal dramas in the Hindi film space must have contributed to the execution of the character,” he gushes.

Ravie reveals there’s a 28-minute long monologue in the show. “I thought there are multiple legal dramas and we must have one disruptive asset that we can talk about. I felt we can ask people to find access to the show via that. As time passed, we actually realised that it’s the longest single-shot monologue in the world! It feels good and really validating and I think we have a very good asset,” he explains.

On a parting note, Ravie states that there are a lot of similarities between him and his character. “Lakhan is quirky, naughty, endearing and sharp-witted. He sometimes says politically incorrect things and also offends people in the name of humour. He’s an interesting personality and sometimes I feel that I also speak the lousiest things. I found many traits of Lakhan’s life and character sketches that are similar to me,” he signs off.