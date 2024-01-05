Abhishek Kumar's Father Pleads Salman Khan To Let His Son Re-Enter Bigg Boss 17: 'Isha-Samarth Have Been Provoking Him' (WATCH)

Abhishek Kumar's Father Pleads Salman Khan To Let His Son Re-Enter Bigg Boss 17: 'Isha-Samarth Have Been Provoking Him' | Photo Via Instagram

The recent reports state that Abhishek Kumar has been thrown out of Bigg Boss 17. Ankita Lokhande, who is the captain on the house, took to the decision of Kumar's eviction after he slapped Samarth Jurel during a heated argument in the show. Following this, Abhishek's father shared a video asking Salman Khan to let his son re-enter Bigg Boss 17.

In the video, Abhishek's father Ashwani Kumar can be heard saying that Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel are provoking him. "They mocked his mental health issues and spoke about his father,” he added.

Check out the video:

He described the Udaariyaan actor as 'emotional'. He added, “Salman (Khan), you have a big heart. You have helped so many people, please forgive my son. Please let him inside Bigg Boss again."

A few days ago, an argument took place between Abhishek and Samarth, which was later joined by Kumar's ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya. After a while, Jurel threw a ball of tissue paper on Abhishek's face. Reacting to this, the latter slapped him, leaving the housemates in shock. However, later, Abhishek apologised to Samarth and Isha for his actions.