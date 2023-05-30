Aamir Khan calls himself ‘biggest fan’ of Kapil Sharma, complains of not calling him on TKSS

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan raised eyebrows when he playfully complained about not being invited to the immensely popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

The incident took place at the trailer launch of actress Kavita Kaushik's upcoming Punjabi movie, where both Aamir and Kapil were present.

Aamir Khan couldn't help but express his admiration for Kapil Sharma and his talent for entertaining people.

Aamir complains of Kapil not inviting him to TKSS

With a twinkle in his eyes, Aamir shared, "I have become such a big fan of him. Meri itni shaamon ko inhone rangeen banaya hai (He has added colors to my evenings), I have laughed so much. He is so entertaining that I called him a few weeks back to thank him for bringing joy to so many people. It's a significant achievement to be able to entertain others. I am one of your big fans Kapil. But I wanna ask you something why haven't you ever invited me to your show? I'm a step ahead of Kapil, asking this before he can say anything."

Kapil Sharma's witty response

As the crowd erupted into laughter, Kapil Sharma, known for his quick wit and humorous comebacks, embraced Aamir Khan and replied, "Hamara saubhagya hoga jis din aap aayenge (It will be our good fortune when you come). We have always met amidst a crowd, and I have requested him many times. He said to contact after he returns. And now we are meeting staright after three years."

The banter between the two industry stalwarts continued as Aamir jokingly reminded Kapil, "You have called me for film promotions. I do not wish to visit for promoting my film. I want to come their for entertainment only.,”

At the trailer launch, Aamir Khan also stated the reason of being on a break from film after his previous release, Laal Singh Chaddha. He said that he wants to spend some time with his family. The actor went on to say that he is in happy space right now and will think about films when he is 'emotionally' ready.