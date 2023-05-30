Aamir Khan REVEALS why he didn't announce new film after Laal Singh Chaddha: 'Want to spend time with...' (WATCH)

Aamir Khan | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actor Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan, has decided to take a break from acting and spend time with his family. The actor's official announcement of his next film is still awaited. On Tuesday (May 30), Aamir attended the trailer launch of Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 3 in Mumbai.

During the event, Aamir was asked why he did not announce his next film after Laal Singh Chaddha. For those unversed, the film didn't manage to impress the audience and it had landed into a lot of controversies during its release.

Responding to the media person, Aamir said, "Right now, I have not decided to do any films. I want to spend time with my family. Usi mein mujhe accha lag raha hai. That is what I want to do now. Jab main emotional ready rahunga film ke liye, tab karunga zaroor. Thoda time main family ke sath bitaonga.

During an event in February 2023, Aamir had revealed how those who are close to him make fun of his decision to take a break. "They say ‘You are always on a break. Where do you do films at all in the first place?'" Aamir said.

He added that while doing a film, he is engrossed in it that he has no time for anything else in his life, which is the prime reason for his sabbatical.

Aamir's ambitious project, Laal Singh Chaddha, tanked at the box office. It left the makers highly disappointed. The film was an official adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

The actor was last seen in a cameo appearance in Kajol's Salaam Venky.