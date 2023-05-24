Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh spotted playing pickleball together, fans call them 'love birds' after video goes viral

Actors Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh were recently spotted playing pickleball together. A video of their fun evening is doing the rounds on social media platforms.

The duo was spotted playing the game against someone in what seems like a doubles match. However, the viral clip only features Aamir and Fatima. While the Lagaan actor is seen dressed in a pair of black track pants and red t-shirt, Fatima is spotted in a comfy grey t-shirt and black shorts.

Aamir-Fatima play pickleball together

It may be noted that Fatima and Aamir were rumoured to be dating each other and this video has only reignited relationship rumours.

The video was also shared by a user on Reddit. Soon after it went viral, the actors were brutally trolled for their rumoured relationship. While some users stated that they are not dating, others called them 'love birds'.

Netizens react to Aamir and Fatima's viral video

A user commented, "Both are dating and are in a serious relationship but won't disclose it as it harmful for his image as his last film had flopped badly. This will only make his trolling bad."

Another wrote, "Aamir is running scared these days otherwise he would have married her already the minute his divorce for finalized."

"She’s 31 and he’s 58. He was 27 year old and married when she was just born…let that sink in," read another user's comment.

A user wrote, "I’m sorry I still seriously can’t even wrap my head around the fact they literally played a father and daughter in a movie…..and are now dating like im sorry I’ll never be over it. Pls someone give me an account of this happening before."

Aamir's divorce with Kiran and Reena

Aamir and producer Kiran Rao announced their separation in July 2021. The couple, who has been married for 15 years, share a son Azad Rao Khan together.

Rumours were rife that the divorce happened due to some alleged inclinations towards a certain someone but Aamir clearly denied them.

Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but got divorced after 16 years of marriage in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena.

Aamir and Fatima's upcoming projects

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film didn't manage to impress the audience and it had landed into a lot of controversies during its release. Recently, Aamir decided to take a break from acting.

The actor's official announcement of his next film is still awaited.

On the other hand, Fatima is gearing up for Sam Bahadur. In the film, she will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from that, Fatima has wrapped shooting for Dhak Dhak.