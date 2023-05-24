The Big Bull actress Sangeeta Odwani opens up on casting couch experience: 'Popular & powerful producer asked me to meet him alone'

Actress Sangeeta Odwani, who is known for projects like 'The Big Bull' and 'Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal', among others, recently opened up on her harrowing casting couch experience. Not just that, but she also claimed that people in the film industry target aspiring actors, especially outsiders, and influence them to "sleep around".

Sangeeta claimed that a very popular and influential filmmaker had once asked her to meet him alone and had "tried" on her. When she took her friend along with her, he cancelled the meeting.

Sangeeta mentioned that she was heartbroken when she found out that all those stories of casting couch in the film industry were not just stories, but in fact, were indeed true.

Sangeeta Odwani opens up on casting couch experience

During an interaction with SpotboyE, Sangeeta stated that during her initial days, she had come to Mumbai with her friend Sonali Singh, who is also an actress now, and the two hoped to pursue their Bollywood dreams together.

She recalled how the two went for an audition together and she was later asked to meet the producer. But when she took Sonali along with her for the meeting, the producer allegedly cancelled it stating that she was supposed to visit him alone as they were planning to launch her.

"I could really doubt his intentions, but he was popular and very powerful so instead of taking action against him we went back and didn't entertain him anymore," she said.

She went on to say that making a place for oneself, especially an outsider in the film industry, is not easy as people target and influence newbies to "sleep around".

'Was puzzled when got to know actors had to compromise for good roles'

Sangeeta stated that she had heard and read about how actresses had to compromise in order to get a good break in the showbiz, but it was only after coming to Mumbai did she realise that all those stories were indeed true, and it left her puzzled and heartbroken.

She went on to say that she kept giving herself chances and finally got her break all by herself. "It's upon an individual whether he wants to choose a shortcut or keep trying with faith in their talent and destiny," she said.