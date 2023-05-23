 Hansika Motwani on reports of her casting couch experience in Telugu Industry: ‘Never said this, stop printing rubbish’
Hansika Motwani on reports of her casting couch experience in Telugu Industry: ‘Never said this, stop printing rubbish’

She clarified that she had not made any such statements in her interviews, urging news portals to fact check before publishing unverified information.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
Actress Hansika Motwani has refuted recent reports of encountering harassment and inappropriate advances from a young actor during her early days in the industry. 

The claims, which gained significant attention on social media platforms, suggested that Hansika had faced persistent advances from a young hero, leaving her feeling uncomfortable and insulted. However, the actress has categorically denied the veracity of these reports.

Hansika Motwani kept THIS one condition during her wedding vows with Sohael Khaturiya
Hansika lashed out at fake reports stating her casting couch experience

Addressing the issue directly on her official Twitter account, Hansika refuted the claims and tagged the publication responsible for the article, stating, "Have not given this quote ever! Stop printing rubbish!!!!!!" The actress expressed her frustration at the dissemination of false information and called for responsible journalism, urging news portals to verify facts before publishing unverified content.

In a separate tweet, Hansika emphasized the importance of cross-checking news pieces before amplifying them through social media or other channels. 

She urged publications to exercise caution and not blindly pick up random news without conducting thorough fact-checking. The actress's call for responsible reporting comes in light of the increasing prevalence of fake news and misinformation in the digital age.

Hansika Motwani's mother demanded ₹5 lakh per minute from groom Sohael Khaturiya during wedding -...
Hansika Motwani's Work Front

On her professional front, Hansika recently completed shooting for the final schedule of director Igore's Tamil film, "Man." 

The movie delves into the subject of violence against women and explores the challenges they face. In the film, Hansika portrays a fashion designer characterized as a strong, independent, and empowered woman. 

Directed by Igore and filmed in Chennai, Pollachi, and Madurai, the project also features Aari Arjunan as the antagonist, along with Janani Durga and Soumika in pivotal roles. The music for the film has been composed by Ghibran, while Mani has handled the camera work.

Hansika Motwani's mom SLAMS reports claiming actress took hormone injections for growth: 'We are...
