Hansika Motwani kept THIS one condition during her wedding vows with Sohael Khaturiya

Actress Hansika Motwani got hitched to Sohael Khaturiya last year in December at Jaipur’s Mundota fort and palace. But did you know that the actress had kept one condition before him while they were exchanging their wedding vows?

The latest episode of Hansika’s web series ‘Love Shadi Drama’ showed Hansika and Sohael having a cute ‘nok-jhok’ as the priest recited their wedding vows to ask them to agree.

So what’s that condition?

During their pheras, the priest told Hansika that she must observe the fast, which goddess Gowdei did. The actress interrupted and replied, "Then I have a condition. He also needs to keep that food with me. Hearing this, the crowd present there began cheering for Hansika, and Sohael said, "I accept it."

Moving next, the priest said to Sohael that he must take permission from Hansika if he plans to go outside the country for any reason. Hansika laughed at this and said, "Then he will have to take me too."

Sohael was also told by the priest to have food only at home, and he agreed to this promise, saying, "Of course."

The actress said they have seen a lot as a couple

Afterwards, Hansika Motwani discussed the time when the two got married. She stated, "We both experienced a lot personally as a couple. We always dreamed of this, and I was emotional and broke down in tears when it happened. He had to hold me because I had almost collapsed as I was overwhelmed by the whole situation there."