Arijit Singh goes grocery shopping on a scooter in Murshidabad, interacts with locals in Bengali; watch video

Singer Arijit Singh's simplicity has once again won the hearts of his fans. The Kesariya singer enjoys a massive fan following and has become one of the biggest names in the music industry ever since his debut.

However, Arijit lives a simple life in his hometown Murshidabad, West Bengal, with his family. Besides his soulful voice, he is also known for his humble and down-to-earth nature.

Arijit goes shopping on a scooter

Recently, a video is doing the rounds on social media platforms in which the singer is seen going grocery shopping on a scooter.

In the video, he is seen carrying a bag for groceries and interacting with those present around him. He then speaks with his neighbours in Bengali about his wife and kids. In the video, he is also heard saying that it is too hot and that he can't stay outside for a longer time.

Take a look at Arijit's video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Apart from garnering love from fans, the singer has also made a fortune with his heartfelt songs. Not just the movies, Arijit also gets a chunk from his live gigs around the globe.

Arijit is the recipient of one National Award and six Filmfare Awards. He is often cited as one of the best singers of all time in the Indian music industry and has established a huge fan base throughout South Asia, predominantly in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.