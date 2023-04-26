Arijit Singh Birthday: 'Tum hi ho' to 'Ae dil hai Mushkil'; 10 soulful songs to have in your playlist

From falling in love to heartbreak, every music lover has Arijit Singh's songs in their playlist. From 'Tum hi ho' to 'Ae dil hai Mushkil' there are so many popular chartbusters from the singer's career that we all love.
Singh made his debut with the Bollywood song 'Phir Mohabbat' from the 2011 Emraan Hashmi-starrer Murder 2 which made him an overnight sensation.
The melodious singer is celebrating his 36th birthday today. Let's take a look at some of his best songs that made an entire generation fall in love, cry, and deal with heartbreak.
Tum hi ho from Aashiqui 2
Raabta from Agent Vinod
Channa Mereya from Ae Dil hai Mushkil
Laal Ishq from Raam Leela
Phir le aya dil from Barfi
Mast Magan from 2 States
Aayat from Bajirao Mastani
Ae dil hai mushkil from Ae dil hai mushkil
Apna bana le from Bhediya
Tujhe kitna chahne lage from Kabir Singh
