Arijit Singh Birthday: 'Tum hi ho' to 'Ae dil hai Mushkil'; 10 soulful songs to have in your playlist

Arijit Singh | File

From falling in love to heartbreak, every music lover has Arijit Singh's songs in their playlist. From 'Tum hi ho' to 'Ae dil hai Mushkil' there are so many popular chartbusters from the singer's career that we all love.

Singh made his debut with the Bollywood song 'Phir Mohabbat' from the 2011 Emraan Hashmi-starrer Murder 2 which made him an overnight sensation.

The melodious singer is celebrating his 36th birthday today. Let's take a look at some of his best songs that made an entire generation fall in love, cry, and deal with heartbreak.

Tum hi ho from Aashiqui 2

Raabta from Agent Vinod

Channa Mereya from Ae Dil hai Mushkil

Laal Ishq from Raam Leela

Phir le aya dil from Barfi

Mast Magan from 2 States

Aayat from Bajirao Mastani

Ae dil hai mushkil from Ae dil hai mushkil

Apna bana le from Bhediya

Tujhe kitna chahne lage from Kabir Singh