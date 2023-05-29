Simplicity or Publicity? Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan gets mixed reactions over her auto ride in Mumbai

Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta, has captured media attention and made headlines, this time by being spotted travelling in an auto-rickshaw.

The star kid has always chosen to carve her own path instead of following in her father's footsteps as an actor. With a strong presence on social media, particularly Instagram, she keeps her followers engaged by sharing glimpses of her life through photos and videos.

Despite staying away from the acting world, Ira manages to stay in the limelight due to her personal life.

Ira Khan travels in an auto-rickshaw

Recently, Ira Khan decided to forgo a luxurious car and opt for a fun auto-rickshaw ride in the bustling city of Mumbai.

Accompanied by a friend, she was captured on camera by a paparazzo, who later shared the video on Instagram.

Throughout the clip, Ira can be seen wearing a charming smile as she waves to the onlookers and expresses her gratitude with a heartfelt "Thank You." Her casual attire consisted of a white and pink striped shirt layered over a grey top, paired effortlessly with olive shorts. She completed the look with a stylish pair of sunglasses.

Netizens have mixed reaction

The video quickly caught the attention of netizens, resulting in a flurry of reactions across social media platforms. Many fans praised Ira for her down-to-earth nature, describing her as the "one and only simple star kid" and showering her with clapping emojis.

Others echoed the sentiment, referring to her as a genuinely sweet and unpretentious person. However, not everyone shared the same viewpoint. Some sceptics dismissed her auto-rickshaw ride as a mere publicity stunt, calling her the "talentless kid" of Bollywood and their alleged thirst for attention. A particularly disillusioned user claimed that such tactics were deployed when no one paid attention, suggesting a decline in the industry.

About Ira Khan

Earlier this month, Ira Khan celebrated her 25th birthday in a unique and personalized manner. She hosted a delightful Ted Lasso-themed party at her home, which was attended by her father Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao, her brother Azad, and her fiancé Nupur Shikhare.

The event also saw the presence of Aamir's cousin Imran Khan and actress Mithila Palkar. Notably, Ira got engaged to Nupur Shikhare, a professional gym trainer, last year, further adding to the excitement surrounding her personal life.