In Pics: Starlit engagement ceremony of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 18, 2022

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her long time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare today

The couple hosted their engagement ceremony in Mumbai

Ira appeared before the media in a red sweetheart gown as she walked and Nupur Shikhare was seen in a black tuxedo suit

In attendance, Aamir Khan was seen with his mother Zeenat Hussain

Aamir's ex wife Kiran Rao was also seen attending the ceremony

'Dangal' actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was also seen attending the party

Aamir's nephew Imran Khan was seen posing for the cameras as he entered the venue

