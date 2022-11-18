In Pics: Starlit engagement ceremony of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 18, 2022
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her long time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare today
The couple hosted their engagement ceremony in Mumbai
Ira appeared before the media in a red sweetheart gown as she walked and Nupur Shikhare was seen in a black tuxedo suit
In attendance, Aamir Khan was seen with his mother Zeenat Hussain
Aamir's ex wife Kiran Rao was also seen attending the ceremony
'Dangal' actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was also seen attending the party
Aamir's nephew Imran Khan was seen posing for the cameras as he entered the venue
Thanks For Reading!