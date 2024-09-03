Aadar Jain 'Likes' Comments About Ex-Girlfriend Tara Sutaria Under Proposal Post With Fiancée Alekha Advani

Bollywood actor Aadar Jain got down on his knee and proposed girlfriend Alekha Advani in a dreamy set up recently, and on September 1, the couple announced their engagement on social media. Soon after Aadar shared the photos from the proposal, netizens commented that he looked better with his ex-girlfriend, actress Tara Sutaria, and what grabbed eyeballs was the fact that Aadar was seen 'liking' those comments.

Aadar took to his Instagram on Monday to share pictures from the beach-side proposal in Maldives, along with the caption, "My first crush, my best friend & now, my forever."

While friends and family members of Aadar and Alekha congratulated the couple, several netizens stated that the Qaidi Band actor looked better with former girlfriend Tara Sutaria. "Could have been the best couple @tarasutaria & @aadarjain," a user commented. Another user too mentioned Tara in the comments, and eagle-eyed netizens noted that Aadar 'liked' both the comments.

One of the users even replied, "He liked the comment and that's so funny".

However, Aadar and Alekha later restricted the comments under their posts.

Aadar and Tara, who never hid their relationship from the public glare, broke up in 2023. In the same year, Aadar officially confirmed his relationship with Alekha on Instagram.

It is to be noted that Alekha and Tara were once best friends, and in fact, when Aadar and Tara went on a romantic vacation in Paris in 2022, Alekha had also joined them.

Post her breakup, Tara Sutara distanced herself from the limelight, however, she now seems to be returning to work and other professional commitments. Recently, reports had also gone viral that Tara is currently dating actor Arunoday Singh.