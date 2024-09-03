 Aadar Jain 'Likes' Comments About Ex-Girlfriend Tara Sutaria Under Proposal Post With Fiancée Alekha Advani
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAadar Jain 'Likes' Comments About Ex-Girlfriend Tara Sutaria Under Proposal Post With Fiancée Alekha Advani

Aadar Jain 'Likes' Comments About Ex-Girlfriend Tara Sutaria Under Proposal Post With Fiancée Alekha Advani

Aadar and Tara broke up in 2023, and months later, in the same year, the actor made his relationship with Alekha Advani official

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Aadar Jain got down on his knee and proposed girlfriend Alekha Advani in a dreamy set up recently, and on September 1, the couple announced their engagement on social media. Soon after Aadar shared the photos from the proposal, netizens commented that he looked better with his ex-girlfriend, actress Tara Sutaria, and what grabbed eyeballs was the fact that Aadar was seen 'liking' those comments.

Aadar took to his Instagram on Monday to share pictures from the beach-side proposal in Maldives, along with the caption, "My first crush, my best friend & now, my forever."

While friends and family members of Aadar and Alekha congratulated the couple, several netizens stated that the Qaidi Band actor looked better with former girlfriend Tara Sutaria. "Could have been the best couple @tarasutaria & @aadarjain," a user commented. Another user too mentioned Tara in the comments, and eagle-eyed netizens noted that Aadar 'liked' both the comments.

Read Also
Who Is Alekha Advani? All You Need To Know About Aadar Jain's Fiancée
article-image

One of the users even replied, "He liked the comment and that's so funny".

FPJ Shorts
Ministry of Textiles Invites Applications For Scientist-B Posts: 28 Vacancies, Apply Online By Sept 26
Ministry of Textiles Invites Applications For Scientist-B Posts: 28 Vacancies, Apply Online By Sept 26
Pavitraa Puniya Rubbishes Marriage Rumours After Viral Sindoor Post: 'Have Been Through A Lot...'
Pavitraa Puniya Rubbishes Marriage Rumours After Viral Sindoor Post: 'Have Been Through A Lot...'
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Price Band Revealed; Know Everything About It
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Price Band Revealed; Know Everything About It
Viral Video: Forest Official Struggles For 1 Hour In Tiger Cage After Getting Trapped While Demonstrating Procedure To Colleagues In Lakhimpur Kheri
Viral Video: Forest Official Struggles For 1 Hour In Tiger Cage After Getting Trapped While Demonstrating Procedure To Colleagues In Lakhimpur Kheri
Aadar Jain liking this comment about Tara Sutaria on his proposal post with Alekha is crazy 😭😂
byu/Fuzzy-Temporary-9938 inBollyBlindsNGossip

However, Aadar and Alekha later restricted the comments under their posts.

Read Also
Tara Sutaria CONFIRMS Breakup With Aadar Jain Amid Dating Rumours With Kartik Aaryan
article-image

Aadar and Tara, who never hid their relationship from the public glare, broke up in 2023. In the same year, Aadar officially confirmed his relationship with Alekha on Instagram.

It is to be noted that Alekha and Tara were once best friends, and in fact, when Aadar and Tara went on a romantic vacation in Paris in 2022, Alekha had also joined them.

Read Also
Who Is Arunoday Singh? Know About Tara Sutaria's Rumoured Boyfriend
article-image

Post her breakup, Tara Sutara distanced herself from the limelight, however, she now seems to be returning to work and other professional commitments. Recently, reports had also gone viral that Tara is currently dating actor Arunoday Singh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IC 814 Controversy: Netflix Promises To Review Content To Align With National Sentiments In Future

IC 814 Controversy: Netflix Promises To Review Content To Align With National Sentiments In Future

Pavitraa Puniya Rubbishes Marriage Rumours After Viral Sindoor Post: 'Have Been Through A Lot...'

Pavitraa Puniya Rubbishes Marriage Rumours After Viral Sindoor Post: 'Have Been Through A Lot...'

Indian Actor-Comic Vir Das To Perform In Singapore In October

Indian Actor-Comic Vir Das To Perform In Singapore In October

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: Kangana Ranaut Announces New Film On 'Working-Class Heroes' Amid Emergency...

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: Kangana Ranaut Announces New Film On 'Working-Class Heroes' Amid Emergency...

Aadar Jain 'Likes' Comments About Ex-Girlfriend Tara Sutaria Under Proposal Post With Fiancée...

Aadar Jain 'Likes' Comments About Ex-Girlfriend Tara Sutaria Under Proposal Post With Fiancée...