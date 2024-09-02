Who Is Alekha Advani? All You Need To Know About Aadar Jain's Fiancée

Bollywood actor Aadar Jain announced his engagement with Alekha Advani on Sunday (September 1) with a heartwarming proposal by the sea. He went down on one knee and proposed to his ladylove on a beach in Maldives. Aadar, who dated actress Tara Sutaria and broke up with her in 2023, also called Alekha his 'first crush'.

Who is Alekha Advani?

Alekha is the founder of Way Well, a company which creates unique wellness programs and retreats. As per their website, they enhance complete well-being by tapping into different formats of wellness which include and extend beyond fitness, mental health, coaching, nutrition, and alternative forms of healing and therapy.

In 2016, Alekha graduated from Cornell Hotel School in New York. She spent two years as a hospitality consultant at Deloitte in Los Angeles. Currently, she is 32 years old.

Alekha shared a close bond with Tara Sutaria. In fact, they were best friends. In 2022, Aadar and Tara had taken a romantic trip together to Paris, which was also joined by Alekha.

Before making it official with Aadar, Alekha was reportedly in a relationship with Shaneel Parekh for almost two years.

Aadar and Alekha's relationship

In November 2023, Aadar had officially confirmed his relationship with Alekha on social media, months after his breakup with Tara. Sharing a picture in which he was seen holding Alekha's hand, he wrote, "Light of my life."

They were also spotted hand-in-hand at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Diwali celebration.

On September 1, Aadar and Alekha shared intimate pictures of the dreamy proposal on Instagram. "My first crush, my best friend & now, my forever," the caption read.

Aadar is the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain. He made his acting debut in Bollywood with 'Qaidi Band' in 2017, was last seen in 'Hello Charlie'.