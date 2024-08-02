Who Is Arunoday Singh? Know About Tara Sutaria's Rumoured Boyfriend

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is currently dating actor Arunoday Singh, months after breakup with Aadar Jain. Tara and Arunoday have remained tightlipped about their relationship and they are yet to react to reports of their alleged romance.

On August 1, a report in ETimes stated that Tara and Arunoday have been dating each other for over a year and a half. The news of their romance has created quite a buzz on the internet.

Who is Arunoday Singh?

Arunoday has been separated from his wife Lee Elton. The two got divorced in 2019 after three years of marriage.

He is the son of Ajay Arjun Singh aka Rahul Bhaiya, a politician from Madhya Pradesh. Arunoday's grandfather Arjun Singh served twice as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in the 1980s.

The actor's grandfather served as the CM of MP during the Bhopal gas tragedy in 1984.

While Arunoday is 41 years old, Tara is only 28. They have an age difference of 13 years.

Arunoday made his acting debut with the film Sikandar in 2009. He has starred in films like Aisha, Yeh Saali Zindagi, Jism 2, Main Tera Hero, Ungli, Love per Square Foot and others. He also features in web shows like Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Apharan and Lahore Confidential.

Arunoday and Tara's rumoured romance

Reportedly, they bonded over mutual liking for art and this led to the two finding 'solace' in each other. Tara’s family is aware of her relationship with Arunoday. Reportedly, the couple often goes out on dates, however, they do not wish to make their relationship official anytime soon.

Tara and Aadar had made their relationship Instagram official back in August 2020. However, last year, Tara had confirmed that she is single.