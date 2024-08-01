Tara Sutaria Dating Jism 2 Actor Arunoday Singh, Wishes To Keep Relationship Private: Report

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has found love after breakup with Aadar Jain. In November 2023, Tara had confirmed that she is not in a relationship with anyone, however, a news report has claimed that she is dating actor Arunoday Singh for over a year and a half.

According to a report in ETimes, they first bonded over mutual liking for art and this led to the two finding 'solace' in each other. The report further stated that Tara’s family is aware of her relationship with Arunoday.

Reportedly, the couple often goes out on dates, however, they do not wish to make their relationship official anytime soon.

Both Tara and Arunoday have remained tightlipped about their relationship and they are yet to react to reports of their alleged romance.

Tara and Aadar made their relationship Instagram official back in August 2020.

Last year, in an interview, Tara said she remains unfazed with the rumours about her relationship. She said, "It’s damn exciting. What people write about me is damn cool. I wish I was that cool in real life. I also wish I was paired with all these people in real life, but none of these rumours are true. I remember this one week when I was paired with three different people. I was like, ‘Wow, this is too good."

Who is Arunoday Singh?

Arunoday has been separated from his wife Lee Elton. The two got divorced in 2019. He is 41 years old.

He is the son of Ajay Arjun Singh aka Rahul Bhaiya, a politician from Madhya Pradesh. Arunoday's grandfather Arjun Singh. He served twice as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in the 1980s.

Tara, who made her acting debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, was last seen in the OTT release Apurva. She garnered praises from the critics as well as the audience for her performance in the film, which also starred Abhishek Banerjee and Dhairya Karwa.