What Is The Age Difference Between Lovebirds Tara Sutaria & Arunoday Singh?

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria recently made headlines after it was reported that she is in a relationship with Jism 2 actor Arunoday Singh. The two have not made their relationship yet and they have also not reacted to the dating rumours that are now doing the rounds.

On August 1, a report in ETimes confirmed that Tara is dating Arunoday, and it also claimed that the two have been together for over a year and a half now. Tara was previously dating Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain, and the two had even made their relationship official, however, it was short-lived.

What is the age gap between Tara and Arunoday?

Born on November 19, 1995, Tara marked her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. At present, she is 28 years old.

Arunoday, on the other hand, was born on February 17, 1983, in Madhya Pradesh. The 41-year-old actor is the grandson of two-times Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Arjun Singh.

Tara and Arunoday have a staggering age difference of 13 years between them. The couple is yet to make their relationship public.

Art played cupid between Tara & Arunoday

For those unawares, Arunoday was previously married to Lee Elton. After three years of marriage, the two decided to part ways in 2019.

Besides Jism 2, Arunoday has also been a part of projects like Aisha, Main Tera Hero, Love Per Square Foot and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, among others.

Tara and Arunoday reportedly bonded over their mutual love for art and it led to them finding "solace" in each other. While the families of both the actors are privy to their relationship, they don't wish to make it official for the public anytime soon.