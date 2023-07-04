72 Hoorain Screening At JNU: Ashoke Pandit & Pavan Malhotra Raise 'Jai Hind' Slogan, Say 'Film Will Break Records' (WATCH)

Amid controversies, the makers of 72 Hoorain hosted a special screening of the film at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 4. Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and co-produced by Ashoke Pandit, 72 Hoorain revolves around the alleged promise of 72 virgins to men once they go to heaven after laying their lives for their religion. It stars Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in lead roles.

Several inside videos and pictures of the film's screening at JNU have surfaced on social media platforms.

In one of the videos, Ashoke Pandit and Pavan Malhotra are seen raising Jai Hind slogan inside the auditorium. The actor also expressed excitement over visiting JNU for the first time.

"Hume pata hai ye film saare records cross karegi. Puri duniya ye film dekhne jaayegi aur humari iss mehnat ko safal banayegi," Ashoke Pandit is heard saying in the video.

To this, Pavan Malhotra adds, "Records cross kare na kare, hume ek baat kehni thi aur humne film bana di. Aaplog ko bhi dedh ghante mein pata lag jaayega hum kya kehna chah rahe hai. Humne koi galat chiz nahi boli hai."

In another viral video, Pandit said that the film is against terrorism. "Those who call our films propaganda, this is a befitting reply to them," he says.

Talking about the screening of 72 Hoorain at JNU, the makers of the movie had earlier said that it presents a significant moment for Kashmiri Muslims and other students to express their thoughts and reactions to a film that delves into the gruesome reality of terrorist camps.

JNU has had a history of controversies surrounding film releases, and several controversial films have been screened in the premises in the past as well. With 72 Hoorain, it could add another layer of complexity to the situation.

Politicians raise objections against 72 Hoorain

Meanwhile, a few Kashmir-based political parties have raised objections to the film's portrayal of terrorist brainwashing. These political parties argue that the film's narrative could potentially perpetuate negative stereotypes and distort the intricate dynamics.

The politicians feel that the film might paint an incomplete or distorted picture of the religion's dynamics.

Several politicians also accused the film of being a propaganda piece, with the aim to spread hatred against a particular community.

Not just that, the makers had claimed that the Censor Board did not give a green signal to the trailer of the film, and had asked them to remove certain words and scenes from it, which were otherwise allowed in the entire film which has been readied for a theatrical release.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 7.

