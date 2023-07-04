Mumbai Man Files Police Complaint Against 72 Hoorain Makers For 'Insulting' Islam & 'Maligning' Image Of Muslim Community

Just a few days ahead of 72 Hoorain's theatrical release, a police complaint has been filed against the makers of the film for allegedly maligning the image of the Muslim community and insulting Islam religion.

The film has been surrounded by controversies ever since its trailer was officially shared by the makers.

Complaint filed against makers of 72 Hoorain

Now, according to ANI, a man named Saiyad Arifali Mahemmodali has filed a police complaint against the producer and director of 72 Hoorain in Mumbai's Goregaon.

"A man, Saiyad Arifali Mahemmodali files a complaint at Goregaon Police Station against the director and producer of the film, 72 Hoorain for "insulting and disrespecting his religion, promoting communal disharmony, discrimination, hatred and maligning the image of the Muslim community amongst public."

Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and co-produced by Ashoke Pandit, 72 Hoorain revolves around the alleged promise of 72 virgins to men once they go to heaven after laying their lives for their religion.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 7.

72 Hoorain controversy

A few Kashmir-based political parties have raised objections to the film's portrayal of terrorist brainwashing and have argued that the film's narrative could potentially perpetuate negative stereotypes and distort the intricate dynamics.

The politicians feel that the film might paint an incomplete or distorted picture of the religion's dynamics.

Several politicians also accused the film of being a propaganda piece, with the aim to spread hatred against a particular community.

Not just that, the makers had claimed that the Censor Board did not give a green signal to the trailer of the film, and had asked them to remove certain words and scenes from it, which were otherwise allowed in the entire film which has been readied for a theatrical release.

