UPSC Mains Result 2022: Previous, current candidates encourage each other on Twitter; read tweets here

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 results are out on the official websites of upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Though many candidates have been shortlisted for the interview rounds, others have not been able to clear the exam.

But in an act of positivity, previous and current candidates are sharing their experiences of giving the exam and encouraging each other to take the next step.

Read tweets here:

Nirja Shah, IPS officer in West Bengal shared a story from her life to give hope to candidates

While others are figuring out the mistakes which led to them not being able to clear the exam.

Some are moving to different goals in their life, moving ahead from UPSC preparation.

Some have also tried to find humour about the efforts behind preparing for UPSC.

It is important to note that after the Prelims and Mains exams, candidates have to appear for Personality Test interviews.

Though the interview dates have not been released by UPSC, candidates have to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF) -2 at (https://upsconline.nic.in) before appearing for the interview rounds between December 8 to December 14, 2022 by 6 P.M.

Any delays in the submission of the DAF form 2 will have repercussions on the candidates as they will lose their candidature and won’t be able to sit for the interviews.

UPSC has also notified that it will not consider any requests for changes or modifications of any kind to the information provided in DAF-I and DAF-II. However, candidates are recommended to notify the Commission of any changes to their address or contact information solely, if any, as soon as possible by letter, email (csm-upsc@nic.in), or fax at the numbers mentioned on the official release by the Press Information Bureau.