UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022: Marksheets to be out soon; read details here

Representational Image | PTI

Candidates can check the results for UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check the results on the website.

When can UPSC candidates can avail the marksheets?

UPSC candidates can avail the marksheets in 15 days from the date of announcement of the final results, which will be declared after the Personality Test interviews are conducted.

The marksheet will remain available on the website - upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in for a period of 30 days.

When and where will the interviews be conducted?

The dates of these candidates' personality tests (interviews), which will take place at the Union Public Service Commission's office at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069, would be announced in due course.