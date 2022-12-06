UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022: When do candidates have to fill DAF-II form? Read details here

Representational image |

UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2022 is out on upsc.gov.in and also on upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can check the results on the website.

It is important to note that after the Prelims and Mains exams, candidates have to appear for Personality Test interviews.

But before they sit for the interview rounds, candidates have to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF) - II and it is mandatory.

When should candidates fill DAF-II form for UPSC Mains Result 2022?

Though the interview dates have not been announced by UPSC they have to submit the DAF-II form at https://upsconline.nic.in between December 8 and December 14, 2022 till 6:00 PM.

Candidates should note that any delays in submission of the DAF form beyond the said date will lead to their CSE interview getting cancelled.

When and where will the interviews be conducted?

The dates of these candidates' personality tests (interviews), which will take place at the Union Public Service Commission's office at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069, would be announced in due course.